Hungary ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles, says Viktor Orban

Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency.

Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question.

Russian President has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of .

With weeks go to before bills are due, the European Commission has said that those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto earlier said that EU authorities had “no role” to play in its gas supply deal, which was based on a bilateral contract between units of Hungarian state-owned MVM and of Gazprom.

