'Hypocritical behaviour': Turkey may suspend ties with UAE on Israel deal

The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE's 'hypocritical behaviour' in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of West Asia politics

Turkey | Israel-Palestinian conflict | United Arab Emirates

Agencies  |  Istanbul | Tehran 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks during a televised address to the nation following a cabinet teleconference meeting, in Istanbul. Photo: PTI
Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalise ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE’s “hypocritical behaviour” in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of West Asia politics.

Under the US-brokered, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a “stab in the back” to their cause.

“The move against Palestine is not a step that can be stomached. Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy. The same thing is valid for us now,” Erdogan said, adding he gave orders to his foreign minister. “I told him we may also take a step in the direction of suspending diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi leadership or pulling back our ambassador.”

Iran, too, criticised the UAE. Its foreign ministry called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims.”
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 01:00 IST

