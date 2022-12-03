I have experienced racism in my life, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister has revealed that he experienced racism growing up in the but the country has made incredible progress since then in confronting the issue. The British Indian leader was speaking to reporters in the wake of a racism row at Bucking-ham Palace, which saw the resignation of Prince William's godmother after it emerged that the senior palace aide had repeatedly questioned a black British charity work-er about where she was “really from”.



When asked about the controversy, Sunak said it would not be right for him to comment on palace matters and pointed out that action had been taken.



“It would not be right for me to comment on matters to do with the royal palace, although as we have seen they’ve acknowledged what’s happened and made an apology for it,” he said.



He said: “As I have talked about in the past, I have experienced racism in my life. But what I am pleased to say is some of the things that I experienced when I was a kid and a young person, I don’t think would happen today because our country has made incredible progress in tackling racism. “But the job is never done. And that’s why whenever we see it, we must confront it. And, it’s right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future.”



Opposition Labour Party wins by-election



In a poll outcome perceived as the first electoral test of PM Sunak’s leadership, the Opposition Labour Party won an important by-election with an increased margin in a north-west England constituency.



Samantha Dixon retained the Chester seat for Labour with 17,309 votes, a 61 per cent share and nearly 11,000 more than her Conservative Party rival. While Labour was expected to win the seat vacated following the resignation of a scandal-hit incumbent, the bigger margin is being seen as a public vote against the governing Tories.



It marks the worst result for the Conservatives in Chester since 1832.

