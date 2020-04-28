I never even thought of changing date of US presidential election: Trump

US President has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the pandemic that has killed over 55,000 people in the country.

"I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it's a good number," Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.

His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said during an online fundraiser.

"No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements are twisted, once they turned Joe Biden into Sleepy Joe," Trump said.

"He didn't make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it.

No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all," Trump added.

Meanwhile, US Congress, which has been mostly on recess for the past several weeks, will come back into session next week despite concerns, the lower and upper chamber announced separately. "Senators will return to Washington D. C. one week from today. We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honour our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," US Senator McConnell said in a statement.

The move comes as many Democrats have been urging leadership to make changes so that Congress can operate virtually without lawmakers and staff gathering in person and potentially risking contagion, said a The Hill report.

At least six members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as a handful of staff and nearly a dozen construction workers renovating one of the House office buildings, according to the report.