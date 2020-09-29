IATA reduces global air traffic outlook as coronavirus crisis drags on

-
Global airlines reduced their 2020 traffic forecast on Tuesday, after a small summer rebound evaporated amid renewed coronavirus outbreaks and travel restrictions.
Full-year passenger traffic is set to decline 66%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, compared with a previously forecast 63% decline.
"The improvement that we saw in the summer months has more or less stopped," IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said.
Airlines are pressing governments to abandon quarantines and other travel curbs blamed for worsening the slump, and instead roll-out rapid Covid-19 testing at airports.
Load factors that measure the proportion of aircraft seats filled fell 27.2 points to a record low of 58.5% in August.
"The industry is restarting but it looks as though it's still burning through cash," Pearce said. Losses will continue to mount throughout 2020, with bookings data pointing to a weak fourth quarter.
August's short-lived improvement was driven by domestic routes, down more most 50% year-on-year, while international traffic was 88% lower.
A rebound in Russia's domestic market, up 3% on last year, contrasts with Australian flights still down 88% and Chinese internal traffic still 19% lower year-on-year, IATA said.
Cargo demand was down 12.6% in August, an improvement on July's 14.4% decline, it also said. The grounding of passenger jets has reduced capacity, supporting prices.
