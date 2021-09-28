Iceland misses out on Europe's first female-majority Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Iceland reduces working hours but maintains productivity and pay
Govt sends five advisories to states to raise women in police to 33%
Women need a better deal
Nestle increasing number of female employees to increase gender diversity
-
Iceland’s claim of electing Europe’s first female-majority legislature was retracted due to a miscalculation after the centrist ruling coalition added to its majority.
While initial data showed that some 33 of 63 seats in Iceland’s parliament, the Althingi, were won by women in Saturday’s ballot, it later emerged that a handful of votes had been miscounted, affecting the distribution of so-called “compensatory” seats, according to public broadcaster RUV, which communicates election results in an official role. This means there will be 33 men and 30 women in parliament.
The change doesn’t affect the overall distribution of seats showing Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s bloc, which unites three parties from left to right, boosted its representation by two to a combined 37.
Predictions failed to pan out that Jakobsdottir’s coalition would struggle in the face of calls from the left for higher health-care spending and worries over climate change in the North Atlantic island nation.
Instead, the grouping won a fresh endorsement from voters after getting the Iceland’s tourism-dependent economy through a pandemic-induced slump.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU