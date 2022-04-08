JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Biden applauds UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
Business Standard

IEA to release 120 million oil barrels over next six month period

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Topics
International Energy Agency | oil sector | Oil Prices

Reuters 

petrol, oil, diesel

(Reuters) -The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.

The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.

Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Country Thousand barrels

 

 

United States 60559

Japan 15000

South Korea 7230

Germany 6480

France 6047

Italy 5000

United Kingdom 4408

4000

Spain

 

3060

Turkey

 

2298

Poland

 

1608

Australia

 

1600

Netherlands

 

624

Greece

 

531

Hungary

 

New 483

Zealand

 

451

Ireland

 

369

Finland

 

180

Lithuania

 

74

Estonia

 

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 08 2022. 06:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.