IEA to release 120 million oil barrels over next six month period

(Reuters) -The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.
The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.
Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Country Thousand barrels
United States 60559
Japan 15000
South Korea 7230
Germany 6480
France 6047
Italy 5000
United Kingdom 4408
4000
Spain
3060
Turkey
2298
Poland
1608
Australia
1600
Netherlands
624
Greece
531
Hungary
New 483
Zealand
451
Ireland
369
Finland
180
Lithuania
74
Estonia
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
