JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance

Should IMF do more than put out fires? The debate looms large
Business Standard

IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks, Georgieva's future at stake

A decision on Georgieva's future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF's 190 member countries gather in Washington

Topics
IMF | Kristalina Georgieva | World Bank

Reuters 

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva addresses the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that says she pressured World Bank staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank’s CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan.

A decision on Georgieva’s future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF’s 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual IMF and World Bank fall meetings, said one of the sources.

The IMF’s executive board debated the matter for five hours on Friday before adjourning and asking for more “clarifying details”.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 11 2021. 02:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.