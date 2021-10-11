IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks, Georgieva's future at stake

The Monetary Fund’s executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director and the law firm that says she pressured staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank’s CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan.

A decision on Georgieva’s future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF’s 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual and fall meetings, said one of the sources.

The IMF’s executive board debated the matter for five hours on Friday before adjourning and asking for more “clarifying details”.