IMF chief urges G20 action to reverse global economy's dangerous divergence

Group of 20 countries should take strong policy actions to reverse a “dangerous divergence” that threatens to leave most developing economies languishing for years, the head of the Monetary Fund said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said "much stronger collaboration" was needed to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, including additional funding to help them buy doses and reallocation of excess vaccines from surplus to deficit countries.

She called for continued, targeted fiscal support to support economies, and said central banks should maintain accommodative monetary and financial policies to support flow of credit to households, and firms.