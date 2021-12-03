IMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as no. 2 official

-
ALSO READ
IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund, return to Harvard in January
Gita Gopinath to become IMF's first deputy managing director next year
Sound fiscal consolidation can boost India's rating outlook: Gita Gopinath
Unequal access to vaccines skews global recovery: IMF chief economist
IMF keeps its India economic growth projection for FY22 unchanged at 9.5%
-
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday named its chief economist Gita Gopinath to become its second-ranking official, replacing First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto who will leave the global lender in early 2022.
Gopinath had been scheduled to leave the global lender to return to Harvard University in January, but decided to stay on in the wide-ranging policy role under IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF said.
Georgieva said Gopinath was "universally recognized as one of the worldâ€™s leading macroeconomists" and had precisely the expertise needed for the No. 2 job, given the increased macroeconomic challenges facing IMF member countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Indeed, her particular skill set” combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist - make her uniquely well qualified. She is the right person at the right time," Georgieva said.
She said the IMF would realign some roles and responsibilities in its senior management team, with Gopinath to oversee surveillance activities, and research and flagship publications, while working to "foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications."
The United States, the largest shareholder in the IMF, welcomed the pick of Gopinath, and the move to restore job responsibilities that had been shifted under Okamoto, a source familiar with Treasury's thinking said.
Gopinath, the first woman to serve as the fund's chief economist, has played a key role in broadening the role of the IMF's research department, creating a new analytical approach to help countries respond to international capital flows, and also worked on a detailed IMF plan to end the pandemic, she said.
Okamoto said he would return to the private sector after over a decade of "intensive public service," but gave no details about his next position.
A dual citizen of the United States and India, Gopinath is due to start her new role on Jan. 21, shortly after the IMF releases an update to its World Economic Outlook. The IMF board is expected to approve the move in coming weeks.
The leadership changes come on the heels of an independent report commissioned by the World Bank, which claimed Georgieva, then the CEO of the World Bank, and other senior officials had pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China.
The IMF executive board cleared Georgieva of any wrongdoing in October, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Washington viewed the allegations as legitimate and serious, and demanded the IMF take proactive steps to ensure the integrity of IMF data and protection of any whistleblowers.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Chris Gallagher
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU