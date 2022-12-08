IMF says low income nations need $500 bn in external financing through 2026

-
ALSO READ
India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF
Former CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian appointed as next India ED at IMF
Asia now world's largest debtor and saver; high risk of debt distress: IMF
India's economy faces significant external headwinds, says IMF
IMF approval of financing programme mark of confidence: Zambian Prez
-
Low-income countries will need nearly $500 billion in external financing during the 2022-2026 period, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, an increase of about $57 billion from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine.
The IMF said in a new policy paper that the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated inflation with major increases in global food, energy and fertilizer prices, will slow down the recovery of low-income countries from the Covid-19 pandemic and further delay income per-capita convergence with more advanced economies.
(Reporting by David Lawder)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 23:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU