US imposes sanctions on six Pak companies unsafeguarded nuclear activities
IMF says low income nations need $500 bn in external financing through 2026

Low-income nations will need nearly $500 bn in external financing during 2022-26 period, IMF said, a rise of about $57 bn from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia-Ukraine war

Topics
IMF | Russia | Global economy

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

IMF
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Low-income countries will need nearly $500 billion in external financing during the 2022-2026 period, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, an increase of about $57 billion from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The IMF said in a new policy paper that the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated inflation with major increases in global food, energy and fertilizer prices, will slow down the recovery of low-income countries from the Covid-19 pandemic and further delay income per-capita convergence with more advanced economies.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 23:46 IST

