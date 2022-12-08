IMF says low income nations need $500 bn in external financing through 2026

Low-income countries will need nearly $500 billion in external financing during the 2022-2026 period, the Monetary Fund said on Thursday, an increase of about $57 billion from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The said in a new policy paper that the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated inflation with major increases in global food, energy and fertilizer prices, will slow down the recovery of low-income countries from the Covid-19 pandemic and further delay income per-capita convergence with more advanced economies.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)