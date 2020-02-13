IMF sees resilient Chinese economy in mid to long-term despite coronavirus

There is too much uncertainty about the fast-moving to forecast its impact on the Chinese and global economy, but the IMF on Thursday said it hopes to have more insights when G20 countries meet in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said the Fund welcomed China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its economic impact, and stood ready to help Beijing as needed.

"Over the medium to long term we remain confident that Chinaâ€™s is resilient," Rice told a regular news briefing.