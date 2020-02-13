JUST IN
IMF sees resilient Chinese economy in mid to long-term despite coronavirus

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said the Fund welcomed China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus

Reuters  |  Washington 

Photo: Reuters
There is too much uncertainty about the fast-moving coronavirus to forecast its impact on the Chinese and global economy, but the IMF on Thursday said it hopes to have more insights when G20 countries meet in Saudi Arabia later this month.

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said the Fund welcomed China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its economic impact, and stood ready to help Beijing as needed.

"Over the medium to long term we remain confident that Chinaâ€™s economy is resilient," Rice told a regular news briefing.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 21:35 IST

