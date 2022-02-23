IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700 million loan after Russia escalates

-
-
The International Monetary Fund announced it would start a virtual mission to Ukraine that, if successful, will pave the way for the nation to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia rose.
Officials will start an online-review of their program with Ukraine on Wednesday, the lender said in a statement.
At stake is $700 million in disbursements, Kyiv expects to receive after the mission is completed.
