JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

World Bank, IMF urge US, China to fix aspects of world trading system
Business Standard

IMF to initiate talks for Pakistan's financial bailout next week: Lagarde

We look forward to our continuing partnership, said IMF chief Lagarde

Reuters  |  Indonesia 

Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, IMF chief | Photo: Reuters

Pakistan has requested financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund to address its economic challenges, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde said in a statement that the request came during her meeting with Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar, and central bank governor Tarik Bajwa on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

"An IMF team will visit Islamabad in the coming weeks to initiate discussions for a possible IMF-supported economic program," Lagarde said. "We look forward to our continuing partnership."
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements