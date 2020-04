IMF, World Bank release funds to aid Covid-19 battle: These nations benefit

The Monetary Fund (IMF) and the are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Moreover, the Group (WBG) was expected to launch health emergency programmes in over 100 countries by the end of April to support the fight against Covid-19, with 64 already in operation, President David Malpass said on Friday.

Malpass said the WBG would work to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months, tailored to the nature of the health, economic and social shocks that countries are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 2.14 million people in more than 210 countries and territories have been reported to be infected by the globally and 143,744 have died.

Following is a list of countries slated to receive funds from the two institutions' emergency facilities, or as augmentation of existing programs, sorted by region:

AFRICA

Burkina Faso - $115.3 million (IMF)

Burundi - $5 million (World Bank)

Cabo Verde - $5 million (World Bank)

Chad - $115 million (IMF)

Democratic Republic of Congo - $47.2 million (World Bank)

Djibouti - $5 million (World Bank)

Ethiopia - $82.6 million (World Bank)

Gabon - $147 million (IMF)

Gambia - $10 million (World Bank) and $21.3 million (IMF)

Ghana - $35 million (World Bank) and $1 billion (IMF)

Ivory Coast - $886.2 million (IMF)

Kenya - $50 million (World Bank)

Liberia - $7.5 million

Madagascar - $166 million (IMF)

Mali - $25.8 million (World Bank)

Malawi - $37 million (World Bank)

Mauritania - $5.2 million (World Bank)

Morocco - $275 million (World Bank)

Niger - $114.5 million (IMF) and $13.95 million (World Bank)

Rwanda - $109.4 million (IMF) and $14.25 million (World Bank)

Sao Tome and Principe - $2.5 million (World Bank)

Senegal - $442 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Sierra Leone - $7.5 million (World Bank)

South Sudan - $7.6 million (World Bank)

Tunisia - $745 million (IMF)

ASIA

Afghanistan - $100.4 million (World Bank)

Bangladesh - $100 million (World Bank)

Cambodia - $20 million (World Bank)

India - $1 billion (World Bank)

Kyrgyzstan - $120.9 million (IMF)

Laos - $18 million (World Bank)

Maldives - $7.3 million (World Bank)

Mongolia - $26.9 million (World Bank) and $2.2 million (World Bank)

Nepal - $29 million (World Bank)

Pakistan - $200 million (World Bank) and $1.39 billion (IMF)

Papua New Guinea - $20 million (World Bank)

Philippines - $500 million (World Bank)

Samoa - $5.1 million (World Bank)

Sri Lanka - $128.6 million (World Bank)

Tajikistan - $11.3 million (World Bank)

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Argentina - $35 million (World Bank)

Bolivia - $327 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Colombia - $250 million (World Bank)

Dominican Republic - $150 million (World Bank)

Ecuador - $20 million (World Bank)

El Salvador - $389 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Haiti - $20 million (World Bank) and $111.6 million (IMF)

Honduras - $143 million (IMF) and $139 million (World Bank)

Paraguay - $20 million (World Bank)

WEST ASIA

Egypt - $7.9 million (World Bank)

Lebanon - $40 million (World Bank)

West Bank and Gaza - $5.8 million (World Bank)

Yemen - $26.9 million (World Bank)

EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

Albania - $190.5 million (IMF)

Armenia - $3 million (World Bank)

Georgia - $200 million (IMF)

Kazakhstan - $10 million (World Bank)

Kosovo - $56.5 million (IMF)

Moldova - $235 million (IMF)

North Macedonia - $191.83 million (IMF)

Romania - $441 million (World Bank)