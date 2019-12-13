Impeachment proceeding: No respite for Trump on 'abuse of power'

The Judiciary Committee on Thursday rejected Republican Jim Jordan’s amendment that would have eliminated the first article of impeachment, which accuses US President of abusing his power. It was the first vote on an amendment after about three hours of debate. The amendment had set off a debate over the allegations against Trump and whether they’re serious enough to warrant impeachment.

Thursday’s vote to approve the articles sets the stage for a vote on the House floor that may make him the third president in US history to be impeached.