Imperial Brands to focus on top five cigarette markets in turnaround plan

-
ALSO READ
New draft law on minimum age a potential headwind for cigarette makers
Farmers' body asks PM Modi to withdraw bill on cigarette, tobacco
ITC hits over 11-month high in muted market; stock up 10% in a week
ITC gains even as Street is divided on tobacco biz dependence, other issues
Ban cigarette breaks, encourage cycling: Govt's Covid-19 advisory to firms
-
Imperial Brands Plc on Wednesday laid out a five-year plan under its new chief executive that will focus on the company's top five cigarette markets, invest in more high-growth areas for its next-generation products and build out its sales ranks.
The maker of Kool and Winston cigarettes said it was also "resetting" its next-generation products (NGP) strategy, focusing its investments behind heated tobacco products in Europe and e-cigarettes in the United States.
The announcement is the culmination of a six-month review by Stefan Bomhard, who joined as chief executive officer in July.
He has since promised to turn around the struggling British company's performance, by bringing in new talent, changing incentive structures and culture, intensifying its focus in its top markets and delivering on its targets.
"We expect the new plan will deliver a gradually improving trajectory in net revenue over the five years with a compound annual growth rate of 1-2% from FY2020-2025," the company said ahead of its capital markets day event on Wednesday.
Imperial said the new changes will result in increased investments in areas such as sales and marketing by about 50 million to 60 million pounds per year, which will be funded by cost savings, and therefore will not impact operating profit, at least for the first two years.
Shares of the company, however, were down 5.2%.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU