Imran Khan addresses nation, says he knew about the assassination plot

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from the office in April this year, addressed the nation on Friday, a day after he was shot in the leg during a rally in the Wazirabad area of the eastern province. While speaking during the press conference, Khan said that he already knew that there are forces that may try to attack him.

Referring to a speech made by him on September 24, Khan said, "I already came to know that there will be an attack on me," adding that he has struggled from among the common people, who lent him their support. He said, "my party was not made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years. I have come from within the general people. I know about the four people who have made the plan to kill me that script was played in life in Wazirabad yesterday."

On Friday, Geo News reported that police have arrested two more suspects involved in the attack after the prime suspect provided them with the information. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry too said in a series of tweets that initial reports suggested, "there was more than one attacker." Khan's PTI party has blamed the government and the country's powerful spy agency ISI for the attack. The government has rejected the allegations and condemned the attack.



Khan, 70, had been holding a miles-long protest march against what he has described as the "imported government" and call for fresh general . He and his party had launched the march to Islamabad from Lahore on October 28, leading it atop a container mounted on a truck. The attack on Khan, about 200 km from Islamabad, reignited the chilling memories of the assassination of former Prime Minister during a rally in 2007.