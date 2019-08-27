Imran Khan considering closing Pakistan airspace to India: Minister

Pakistan's Prime Minister is considering a complete closure of airspace to India and blocking Indian land trade to Afghanistan via Pakistan, Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

#Modi has started we'll finish!," wrote Chaudhry, who handles the Science and Technology Ministry.

"PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration," he wrote.

Pakistan closed its airspace on February 26 after Indian fighter jets struck an alleged terrorist training camp in in retaliation for an attack on paramilitary soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The airspace was reopened for civilian flights on July 16.

Air India, the country's flag carrier, operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace.

Prime Minister Khan said on Monday he will protest India's decision to end Kashmir's autonomy at international forum, including at the UN General Assembly next month.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI.)