Imran Khan launches app to gain youth support amid political tug of war

Amid rising political heat, former Prime Minister is scurrying to take the Pakistani youth onboard his party and in order to fulfill this, he has launched a party membership application called "Raabta".

Khan said that overseas Pakistanis can also use the Raabta application to become a member of the party. While terming the overseas Pakistanis an 'invaluable asset' the ex-PM accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government of curbing the rights of overseas Pakistanis, as per ARY News.

He urged young people to become a member of the PTI using the application. The ex-PM said that users might face inconveniences while registering on the application but they should be patient.

While accepting fault lines within his party, the ex-PM said that they made mistakes while distributing tickets in the 2018 elections, but those mistakes will be rectified in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the political crossfire between the PTI Chairman and PM Sharif continues. Imran Khan, while launching the app lambasted the PM and said dynastic has taken over the country once again.

"Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister and his son Humza Shehbaz has become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Dynastic is similar to Kingship because power always remains in one family", he added, as per the media portal.

Imran also boasted about his own party and said, unlike the ruling government, the Imran Khan-led party will not play dynasty . As per the ex-PM, his party will prosper even after the current leadership is gone as they will not be a dynastic party.

