Imran Khan loses no-trust in Pak Assembly, 174 votes in favour of motion

Imran Khan has lost a crucial and much delayed no-confidence motion held a little past midnight on April 10 in Pakistan's Parliament. With this he officially ceases to be the country's Prime Minister, as the motion was able to mop up 174 viotes against a minimum requirement of 172.
Imran's supporters had staged a walkout from Parliament just minutes before the trust vote, ostensibly in response to the resignation tendered by Pakistan Speaker Asad Qaiser. When the voting process finally commenced, not a single member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party was present in the House.
The development drew an immediate response from Fawad Chaudhari who was a minister in Imran's cabinet. He called it a sad day for Pakistan and posted a tweet with these words: "return of looters" and "a good man sent home". His views came even before the official numbers were declared.
Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, tweeted that the path for Shehbaz Sharif to become prime minister was now clear.
