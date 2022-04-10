Imran Khan tried to sack Army chief General Bajwa before ouster: Reports

As the people of woke up to a new dawn on Sunday, the details of the gruelling and murky political activities in the preceding day and night have emerged, showing the country may have averted a damning showdown between ousted prime minister and the powerful Army.



According to various media reports, Imran made a botched attempt to replace Army chief in order to bring someone more pliant and sympathetic to his idea of “foreign conspiracy” and cling on to power.



Imran’s aide raided



Hours after ouster, Imran’s close aide’s house was raided and his family’s mobile phones were confiscated, the PTI has alleged.

Dr Arsalan Khalid had worked as the focal person for Khan on the digital media team since 2019. He had spearheaded the social media campaigns for multiple historic events, including the Digital Media Campaign for General Election 2018.



Pak Immigration authorities on high alert



Pakistan's premier investigation agency FIA has put its immigration staff at all airports on high alert with a directive to stop any government official linked to the regime from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate, a media report said.



FIA officer probing against Sharif goes on leave



A top officer of Pakistan's top investigative agency who was probing the PKR 14 billion money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif has gone on leave for indefinite period.