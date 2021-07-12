In first private spaceflight, Richard Branson flies to edge and back

British billionaire on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapped in for the ride, has touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of tourism, with the company he founded in 2004 poised to begin commercial operations next year.

The success of the flight also gave the flamboyant entrepreneur bragging rights in a highly publicised rivalry with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the Amazon online retail mogul who had hoped to fly into first aboard his own company’s rocket.





Spaceship Unity 22 and mothership Eve

Sunday’s launch of the VSS Unity passenger rocket plane marked the company’s 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth’s atmosphere. It was also the first to carry a full complement of space travellers — two pilots and four “mission specialists,” Branson among them.



View of Unity 22 crew from inside the rocket plane

“Seventeen years of hard work to get us this far,” Branson said as he congratulated his team on the trip back.





Sirisha Bandla, Virgin’s V-P of government affairs