In new system UK will be open to 'best and brightest' from India: Britain

-
ALSO READ
UK to unveil post-Brexit immigration plan for skilled workers on Wednesday
Your Brexit guide: Here's all you need to know about what's happening in UK
After crushing Parliament defeat, both May and Brexit face uncertain future
After a fatal defeat, here are key reactions to Theresa May's Brexit deal
Brexit deal flops, Theresa May survives - so what happens now?
-
An unlimited number of highly-skilled Indian workers will be able to migrate to the UK under new proposals that could come into effect in 2021, with a senior British minister on Wednesday saying that in the new system the country will be open to the “best and brightest” from India.
The UK also wants to ink a pact with India similar to the one New Delhi has with France, treating each other’s academic degrees as equivalent for higher studies and jobs, sources said.
The post-Brexit visas and immigration strategy, set out in an immigration White Paper, was tabled in the House of Commons last month by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid. It proposes removal of cap on highly-skilled migrants from anywhere in the world and improves the post-study work offering for international students.
The UK officials on Wednesday visited New Delhi for the Migration Dialogue with the Indian government about a month after the British government unveiled its post-Brexit visas and immigration strategy that seeks to remove cap on highly-skilled migrants.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU