In pictures: Nepal floods and landslides kill 60 people, 41 are missing

60 dead, 41 missing in floods, landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal

1 / 5

Myagdi District of Western is the worst affected with 27 deaths

2 / 5

Hundreds have been displaced in the district as landslides have swept away their homes. They have now taken refuge in local schools and community centers

3 / 5

As of July 12, about one thousand people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in nearby schools and are relying on the support of donors.

Search and rescue operations are underway with officials and police personnel looking through the debris to find the missing people

4 / 5

Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier this week had predicted heavy downpour for the first three days of this week across the country

5 / 5