In pictures: Nepal floods and landslides kill 60 people, 41 are missing

60 dead, 41 missing in floods, landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal
Myagdi District of Western Nepal is the worst affected with 27 deaths
Hundreds have been displaced in the district as landslides have swept away their homes. They have now taken refuge in local schools and community centers
As of July 12, about one thousand people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in nearby schools and are relying on the support of donors.
Search and rescue operations are underway with officials and police personnel looking through the debris to find the missing people
Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier this week had predicted heavy downpour for the first three days of this week across the country
In the bulletin the Division had warned of monsoon being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt, which would consequently cause rainfall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU