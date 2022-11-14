JUST IN
World leaders converge in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds
COP27: Biofuels and green H2 to power India's low-carbon growth
ManU set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1m for Piers interview interview
UN chief Guterres urges implementation of peace agreement in Ethiopia
It's behind me: Imran Khan takes a U-turn on US conspiracy claim
COP27: Big polluters talking, voices of climate vulnerable stifled
No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank
Spanish village up for sale after waiting for its inhabitants for 30 years
Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 business forum
All eyes on Russia as G20 leaders gather in Bali to discuss global crises
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Biden objects to China's coercive, aggressive actions toward Taiwan
World leaders converge in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds
Business Standard

COP27: Biofuels and green H2 to power India's low-carbon growth

Minister outlines plan for carbon reduction

Topics
COP27 | Egypt | Carbon emissions

Nitin Kumar & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

With a seven-point agenda, the Indian government for the first time has submitted its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LDES) at the Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt. The agenda focuses on low-carbon electricity and transport systems, energy-efficient urban infrastructure, low-emission industrial systems, carbon mitigation technologies, enhanced forest cover, and economic and financial aspects of low-carbon development.

Leading the Indian delegation, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav submitted the strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Monday.

“This strategy is the product of extensive consultations inside the government and with other stakeholders. The two themes of climate justice and sustainable lifestyles are emphasised in our strategy, alongside the UNFCCC principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,” Yadav said.

“It also imbibes the spirit of LiFE (lifestyle for environment),” he added.

India is now among 57 nations that have submitted their LT-LDES under the Paris Agreement. The Article 4, paragraph 19 of the agreement states: “All parties should strive to formulate and communicate long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies, mindful of Article 2 taking into account their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances.”

During COP26 at Glasgow last year, the decision text stated: “Parties that have not yet done so to communicate their LT-LEDS by COP27 (November 2022).”

“India’s LT-LEDS is an important statement of intent to pursue low-carbon strategies for development, and a sound beginning toward doing so.

Having clear ‘buckets’ for action, as the strategy does, is very important to mobilise bureaucracies and send clear signals for action to the private sector,” said Navroz Dubash, professor, Centre for Policy Research.

For the development of low-carbon electricity systems, the focus would be on renewable energy, rational utilisation of national resources with due regard to energy security, and planning an energy transition away from fossil fuels by an optimal energy mix. Low-carbon transport would be driven through increased use of biofuels, especially ethanol blending with petrol, electric vehicle penetration, and increased use of green hydrogen.

Yadav highlighted India’s aspirations to maximise non-fossil fuel-dependent growth in the transport sector. “Ethanol blending will reach 20 per cent by 2025, and a strong modal shift to public transport for passenger and freight. Also, the government launched the National Hydrogen Mission back in 2021 to make India a green hydrogen hub,” he said.

The LDES will also focus on improving energy efficiency through the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, National Hydrogen Mission, high-level of electrification, building a circular economy, and exploring options for hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, aluminium, and cement.

About global climate funding, the strategy report said: “Given the priorities of poverty eradication, increasing employment and incomes, increasing resilience to climate change, and reaching a new level of prosperity, low-cost international climate finance is essential to achieve the objectives of low-carbon development.”

Yadav called upon developed countries to elaborate on their climate targets. “In a ‘COP of Implementation’, it is essential to make progress on adaptation and loss and damage. Now is the time to tell the developing world how the promise of $100 billion is to be met. The world would like to know how the resources for meeting the world’s adaptation needs, whose estimates are rising constantly, are to be mobilised,” he said.

The Indian government in its statement, along with the strategy, said the transition to a low-carbon development pathway should entail several costs pertaining to the development of new technologies, new infrastructure, and other transaction costs.

“Provision of climate finance by developed countries will play a very significant role and needs to be considerably enhanced, in the form of grants and concessional loans, ensuring scale, scope and speed, predominantly from public sources, in accordance with the principles of the UNFCCC,” said the statement.

7 spokes of strategy

> Low-carbon electricity systems consistent with development

> Integrated, efficient and inclusive low-carbon transport systems

> Energy & material-efficiency in buildings

> Decoupling growth from emissions, and developing an efficient, low-emission industrial system

> CO2 removal and related engineering solutions

> Enhancing forest cover consistent with socioeconomic and ecological considerations

> Increasing climate resilience in poverty eradication and employment creation

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on COP27

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.