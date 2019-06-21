India's final tally at Cannes is likely to be close to 20 lions: Experts

The Indian contingent may sign off from the 66th edition of the Cannes Lions Festival, which ends on Friday, with a tally of around 20 lions. The assessment has been made by a cross spectrum of advertising agency heads attending or tracking the festival who Business Standard has spoken to.

This comes after an average show through the five-day fest, which began on Monday and saw India taking home a total of 16 lions, including five silver and 11 bronze after four days. Last year, India had taken home 21 lions and two Grand Prix trophies. This year, no gold or Grand Prix has come ...