India to send nearly 1K tonnes of paracetamol raw material to Europe

India will supply Europe with about 1,000 tonnes of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for common pain reliever paracetamol, a top exports body said, easing export controls on over-the counter medicines used to cope with Covid-19 symptoms.
The Indian government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs including paracetamol to secure supplies for its people after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the industry’s supply chain globally.
Covid-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Europe has sought up to 800 tonnes of paracetamol APIs every month, said Dinesh Dua, chairman of the Pharmexcil. “We have been under immense pressure from the EU for the last 10 days,” Dua said.
