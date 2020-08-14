India-US tensions to hurt China, US and the world: Bureau of Statistics

JUST IN
ByteDance censored anti-China content in Indonesia until mid-2020 -sources
Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to maintain steady economic growth this year although the tensions between China and the United States will negatively impact the two countries and the world, China's National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said.

China's investment is steadily recovering on policy support, but employment pressure still exists, Fu said on Friday.

 

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 10:06 IST

