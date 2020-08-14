India-US tensions to hurt China, US and the world: Bureau of Statistics

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to maintain steady economic growth this year although the tensions between China and the United States will negatively impact the two countries and the world, China's National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said.
China's investment is steadily recovering on policy support, but employment pressure still exists, Fu said on Friday.
