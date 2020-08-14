India-US tensions to hurt China, US and the world: Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (Reuters) - will be able to maintain steady economic growth this year although the tensions between and the United States will negatively impact the two countries and the world, China's National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said.

China's investment is steadily recovering on policy support, but employment pressure still exists, Fu said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)