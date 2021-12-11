India working on urgent economic package to aid Sri Lanka: Report

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
-
India is working on an urgent package of assistance for Sri Lanka to help the island nation out of an economic crisis, the Economic Times newspaper reported Saturday, citing officials that it didn’t identify.
The measures will cover areas including food and health security, energy security and a currency swap, the officials said. The move follows a recent visit by Sri Lanka’s finance minister to India, the paper said. The plan is to extend credit lines for Sri Lanka to import food, medicine, fuel and other essential items from India.
Sri Lanka is at risk of a possible default amid dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, even as its central bank governor said he’s confident the government will service all its overseas debt. It’s also trying to revive its Covid-hit tourism industry with the reopening of borders following extended pandemic lockdowns, and is expecting increased remittance inflows as more Sri Lankans head overseas to seek employment.
The two countries have “identified ways and means through which the existing bilateral economic relationship between the two countries could be further broadened and deepened,” ET said, citing a statement from the Sri Lankan government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU