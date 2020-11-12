JUST IN
President-elect Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope
Indian-American named Chief of Staff to acting US Defence Secretary

The new appointment from the Pentagon comes a day after Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper

US Defence Secretary | Indian-Americans

Press Trust of India 

Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to acting US Defence Secretary
Indian-American Kash Patel has been named as the Chief of Staff to the Acting US Defence Secretary Chris Miller, the Pentagon has announced.
The new appointment from the Pentagon comes a day after Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper and designated the National Counter Terrorism Center Director, Chris Miller, as the Acting Secretary of Defence.
First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 00:24 IST

