Indian, Chinese troops to travel to Russia for joint military exercises

Indian and Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries.
China’s participation in the joint exercises was “unrelated to the current international and regional situation”, the ministry said in a statement.
Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold ‘Vostok’ (East) exercises from August 30 to September 5, even as it wages a costly war in Ukraine.
