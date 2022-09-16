Indonesia's plan to shut coal plants over next 30 yrs struggles for support

-
ALSO READ
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with 2-week battery, Alexa support launched
Earth Day 2022: Reduce reliance on fossil fuels, says Dalai Lama
Prince William's charity invests in world's biggest backers of fossil fuels
Going green: How to ditch fossil fuels powering the bitcoin network
ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar warns on further executions in nation
-
Indonesia plans to retire a swath of its coal-fired power plants over the next three decades although its plan to do so has drawn a lukewarm response from potential supporters.
The Southeast Asian country plans to eliminate 15 Gigawatt of coal-generation over that time, requiring more than $600 billion of capital support, said Erick Thohir, the state-owned enterprise minister in an interview on late Thursday. The reduction would equate to about 60% of the country’s current coal-fired generation.
The government has been on roadshows to several countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as some European nations to promote its energy-transition plans. “But, no one responded to our offer,” Thohir said. Also Read: At G20 meeting, Indonesia calls for global fund to develop cultural economy
Indonesia doesn’t want to rely on bond issuance to support the shift and it needs developed countries to invest, he said.
The cost and scale of the work, and the lackluster response to the plan, are a reminder of the challenges the world faces in weaning developing nations off fossil fuels.
“If investment flows in and our company’s cash flow stays positive, then it can reinvest itself into renewable energy,” he said.
Energy mix
The southeast Asian country wants to strike a balance between boosting economic growth and developing green energy, he said. It seeks to reduce fossil fuels demand by promoting the use of electric stoves and vehicles, as well as developing alternative energy sources.
“We want our energy mix later to consist of electricity, palm-based biodiesel and ethanol, just like Brazil and India,” Thohir said.
To support the plan, the government plans to tell state-owned firms to open 700,000 hectares of land for sugar cane crops for producing ethanol and cutting imports.
The government also plans to push projects for processing coal into dimethyl ether, a colorless gas that can be used in fuel, in the next three to four years to help lower the nation’s $4 billion-a-year bill for liquefied petroleum gas.
“We must have energy security and we agree for transformation with our own pace, not what other countries wants us to do,” he said.
Other comments from the interview:
- Indonesia wants to boost the use of lakes for installing floating solar power plants
- State-owned energy company Pertamina plans to build wind farm for electricity and green hydrogen
- State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia may produce blue hydrogen in the future
- Government allocates 300 billion rupiah in state budget to distribute electric stoves this year
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU