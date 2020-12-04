Infectious disease expert Fauci to be US chief medical adviser, says Biden

President-elect says he is keeping Dr Anthony Fauci on as a chief medical adviser and a member of his COVID-19 advisory team.

Biden made the comments Thursday during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. He said he spoke with Fauci earlier in the day about the need to instill confidence in any vaccine and the fact that you don't have to close down the economy to combat the virus.

Biden says he'd be happy to get a vaccine in public to prove its safety.

The president-elect said it was also his inclination" that, on his inauguration, he would ask the public to wear masks for 100 days to help drive down the spread of the virus.

