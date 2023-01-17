International trade faces a stagnant decade lagging the world economy

trade will grow more slowly than the over most of the next decade as the war in Ukraine reshapes strategic alliances and alters the flow of cross-border commerce, a new report says.

World trade’s annual expansion rate will average 2.3% through 2031, compared with an increase in global gross domestic product of 2.5% on average each year over the same period, according to forecasts from Boston Consulting Group.

Trade largely tracked the growth rate of world during the decade preceding the pandemic.

So the report predicts the worst stretch of stagnant globalization since the World Trade Organization was established more than a quarter century ago.

“After nearly 30 years of a comparatively secure trade environment, we are in the midst of a new East versus West dynamic, with a US- and EU-led community and a China-Russia counterpart, along with the potential emergence of a third grouping of non-aligned nations,” said Nikolaus Lang, a BCG managing director and a coauthor of the report.

Under the shakeout outlined by BCG, the next nine years of trade upheaval will create the following winners and losers: