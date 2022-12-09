Iran carries out first execution over anti-hijab protests, says report

said on Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.



Mohsen Shekari was accused of attacking a militia member and blocking a road in the capital Tehran, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.



The comes as other detainees also face possible death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police and have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Activists warn could be put to death as well soon since activists say at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.



The “ of #MohsenShekari must be me[t] with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based activist group Human Rights.



“This must have rapid practical consequences internationally.” It said he had been convicted in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, which typically holds closed-door cases that have been internationally criticised in other cases for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.



Mizan said Shekari had been arrested September 25, then convicted November 20 on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty.



has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.