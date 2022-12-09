Iran carries out first execution over anti-hijab protests, says report

-
ALSO READ
3 killed in protest against Iran's morality police over Mahsa Amini's death
Iran's forensic report says Mahsa Amini's death not due to alleged beating
Iran restricts internet as protests over Mahsa Amini's death intensify
SC verdict on Karnataka hijab ban today: A look at the timeline of events
At least 26 dead during protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran: Report
-
Iran said on Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.
Mohsen Shekari was accused of attacking a militia member and blocking a road in the capital Tehran, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
The execution comes as other detainees also face possible death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police and have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Activists warn others could be put to death as well soon since activists say at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.
The “execution of #MohsenShekari must be me[t] with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based activist group Iran Human Rights.
“This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.” It said he had been convicted in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, which typically holds closed-door cases that have been internationally criticised in other cases for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.
Mizan said Shekari had been arrested September 25, then convicted November 20 on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 00:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU