Iran elects hardline President, Ebrahim Raisi, with nuclear deal in balance

-
ALSO READ
Iran dampens hopes for early agreement in dispute over 2015 nuke deal
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
Talks 'intensify' on bringing United States back to Iran nuclear deal
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal
-
Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi swept to a landslide win in Iran’s presidential election, potentially setting the oil-rich country on a more hostile course toward the West as world powers attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
Raisi secured 17.8 million votes and the only moderate candidate in the race, Abdolnaser Hemmati, came third with 2.4 million ballots, Jamal Orf, head of Iran’s presidential election headquarters said in a statement on state TV, adding that 90% of ballots have been counted so far.
Figures given by Orf indicate that turnout was 48%, the lowest in a presidential vote in the history of the Islamic Republic, with Raisi securing 62% of ballots cast. Millions of voters stayed home after most moderate and reformist candidates were disqualified from running.
The victory for Raisi, 60, may complicate efforts to restore a landmark nuclear accord that has major implications for Middle East security and global oil markets.
The U.S. exit from the deal under former President Donald Trump empowered hardliners and principlists in Iran, who were always critical of the agreement and won control of parliament last year.
Earlier on Saturday, pro-reform candidate Hemmati, who stepped aside as Central Bank governor to run for president, congratulated Raisi in an Instagram post. President Hassan Rouhani visited his would-be successor in person to congratulate him, according to state television.
Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 sent tensions soaring in the Persian Gulf, fueling regional conflicts and prompting Tehran to abandon constraints on its nuclear program contained in the pact and to enrich uranium close to the level needed for a bomb.
An austere cleric who’s deeply hostile to the West, Raisi has been critical of the 2015 nuclear accord yet told voters during his campaign that he intended to preserve it. His election comes as world powers are trying to revive the agreement at talks in Vienna before Rouhani leaves office in the coming months.
Seen as a favorite to one day succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi was sanctioned in 2019 by the Trump administration, which cited his role in a deadly crackdown a decade earlier on protesters alleging vote fraud.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU