Iran to resume uranium enrichment at Fordow if n-deal fails, says official

Iran will resume enriching uranium at its Fordow nuclear site if the landmark nuclear deal collapses, a spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday.
Behrouz Kamalvandi said the enrichment activities at Fordow nuclear facility will be restored at the discretion of senior Iranian officials in case the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), falls apart, according to Tasnim news agency.
Prior to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers, the underground bunker of Fordow in central Iran was used for 20 per cent uranium enrichment.
Based on the deal, Tehran stopped enrichment activities in Fordow and turned it into a research centre. Last week, AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi said Tehran had already developed the necessary infrastructure at the Natanz nuclear facility for enrichment of uranium at the capacity of one million SWU (Separative Work Unit).
Iran is currently holding talks with the EU to protect the JCPOA against the US administration's threats.
