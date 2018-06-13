Iran to resume uranium enrichment at Fordow if n-deal fails, says official

Iran will resume enriching at its Fordow nuclear site if the landmark nuclear deal collapses, a spokesperson for the of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said the enrichment activities at Fordow nuclear facility will be restored at the discretion of senior Iranian officials in case the deal, also known as the (JCPOA), falls apart, according to Tasnim news agency.

Prior to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers, the underground bunker of Fordow in central Iran was used for 20 per cent enrichment.

Based on the deal, stopped enrichment activities in Fordow and turned it into a research centre. Last week, Chief Ali Akbar Salehi said had already developed the necessary infrastructure at the Natanz nuclear facility for enrichment of at the capacity of one million (Separative Work Unit).

Iran is currently holding talks with the EU to protect the JCPOA against the US administration's threats.