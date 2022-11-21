JUST IN
Iranian President slams EU, says backing terrorism not in West's interests
North Korea calls UN chief Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
Imran Khan questions Pakistan's judicial system in Toshakhana reference
Nepal elections pass off largely peacefully, total turnout 61%: CEC
Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers gather near Islamabad to hear Imran Khan
Turkey launches airstrikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
Sri Lanka govt drafting new anti-terror law to replace controversial law
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacks 3rd minister in a month
Nepal votes to elect new parliament, provincial assemblies amid instability
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Pak army using Chinese drones to crush rebellion in Balochistan: Report
Business Standard

Iranian president slams EU, says backing terrorism not in West's interests

Raisi said "the enemy" attempted to disrupt Iran's advancements by dealing blows to the country's security and economy as well as education and production sectors

Topics
Iran | European Union | Terrorism

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iranian President Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Photo: AP/PTI)Raisi waves to media and officials as he boards his plane departing Tehran's Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman, Monday, May, 23, 2022. AP/PTI
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Photo: AP/PTI)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has slammed the US, France and a number of other European countries for "flagrantly supporting terrorists and rioters" in Iran, warning that backing terrorism is definitely not going to be in their interests.

Making the remarks at a cabinet meeting, Raisi said "the enemy" attempted to disrupt Iran's advancements by dealing blows to the country's security and economy as well as education and production sectors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian President's office website.

He ordered the foreign ministry to take necessary measures through diplomatic and legal channels to "neutralise and confront" the seditions designed and instigated in the country from abroad.

Expressing deep regret over the killing of the Iranian children, women, men and security forces by "rioters" over the past days, Raisi called on the related apparatuses and organizations to promptly take firm actions against the mutineers and prevent "terrorists and rioters" from harming people's lives and property.

Protests erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital a few days after she collapsed at a police station in September. The Iranian government blames the United States and some other states for "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 11:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.