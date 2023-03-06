JUST IN
India to help Bangladesh with its defence modernisation efforts: Envoy
Sri Lanka to hold election after getting Treasury's guarantee on funds
Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US
9 policemen killed, 13 injured in blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan
Chinese planners promise 12 million jobs, economic rebound following Covid
UN agrees high seas treaty to protect ocean life in international waters
Pakistan seeks assurance from Saudi Arabia to unlock IMF deal: Report
Covid virus can have lasting effects on nearly every organ for years: CDC
Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum: UK PM Sunak
Biden Admin framing new rules to stop US investments in Chinese tech firms
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Oil prices down on China outlook, spotlight on possible rate hikes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrant

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal, who had earlier in the day reserved the verdict, announced it later in the day after a brief hearing of the case

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
Photo: Bloomberg

A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal, who had earlier in the day reserved the verdict, announced it later in the day after a brief hearing of the case.

During today's hearing, Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the Islamabad district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client had always followed court orders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.