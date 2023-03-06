Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrant

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Toshakhana case: Pak Court issues arrest warrant against Imran
Pak court to indict Ex-PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference case
Imran Khan questions Pakistan's judicial system in Toshakhana reference
-
A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.
Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal, who had earlier in the day reserved the verdict, announced it later in the day after a brief hearing of the case.
During today's hearing, Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam, and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the Islamabad district and sessions court, where Bukhari contended that his client had always followed court orders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU