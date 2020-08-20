JUST IN
Islamabad int'l airport doesn't have bomb disposal, detection squads

Islamabad airport poor shape reflective of country's aviation infrastructure.

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Islamabad HC demands tougher laws, says blasphemy hurts Muslim sentiments
Despite being one of the sensitive airports, the Islamabad International Airport does not have bomb detection and bomb disposal squads, a media report said on Thursday.

According to sources, intelligence brought the issue into the notice of Regional Police Officer Sohail Habib Tajik last month, the Dawn news report said.

"Due to the long distance from the three cities -- Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock, it will not be easy for the rescue teams and bomb disposal squads to reach the airport on time in case of an emergency situation," it said.

"Besides, the airport should also have detection dogs. In case of an emergency, the bomb disposal team needed more than one hour to reach there from Rawalpindi."

Following the intelligence, Tajik directed the Rawalpindi City Police Officer and Attock District Police Officer to submit a report in this regard.
