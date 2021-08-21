JUST IN
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed as new Prime Minister of Malaysia

He will succeed Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday after losing majority support in the lower house of parliament

ANI 

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia on Friday.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointed Ismail Sabri as the new Prime Minister of the country, the national palace said, reported Xinhua.

He will succeed Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday after losing majority support in the lower house of parliament.

Ismail Sabri, 61, is a veteran politician of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and has served in Muhyiddin's cabinet as defense minister before being appointed as deputy prime minister in July, reported Xinhua.

First Published: Sat, August 21 2021. 02:01 IST

