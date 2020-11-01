Israel starts human trials for coronavirus vaccine; schools reopen

-
ALSO READ
Israel to start human trials of Covid-vaccine 'Brilife' by October-end
UK to infect volunteers with coronavirus in trials for early vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: J&J announces final stage trials of vaccine
Iran to soon start human trials for anti-coronavirus vaccine
Govt to ensure regulatory facilitation for Serum's Covid-19 vaccine trials
-
Israel began human trials on Sunday for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer.
Eighty volunteers will initially take part in the trial that will be expanded to 960 people in December. Should those trials succeed a third stage with 30,000 volunteers is scheduled for April/May.
"We are in the final stretch," said Shmuel Shapira, Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research.
The institute, which is overseen by the Defense Ministry, began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March and announced a week ago it had received regulatory approval to take it to the next stage.
For a factbox on the many vaccine candidates in human trials worldwide, please click onShmuel Yitzhaki, head of the institute's biology division, told Reuters that if all goes well the vaccine could reach the general population by the end of next summer.
While the first batch of volunteers received the potential vaccine, around the country elementary students returned to school as a second nationwide lockdown comes to a gradual end.
Restrictions in Israel, with a population of 9 million, are being slowly lifted following a steady decline in the rate of daily infections.
First through fourth graders were the first to return to school on Sunday. Older kids are still learning from home.
The government also approved the reopening in stages of businesses and recreational activities.
The country reported 674 new cases on Friday - down from a peak of more than 9,000 several weeks ago. It has reported 2,541 deaths from the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU