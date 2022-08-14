J K Rowling receives death threat over her tweet on Salman Rushdie attack

British author J.K. Rowling, who is known for the 'Harry Potter' series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline.

Rowling, who was previously targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender - had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie's life, when one responder threatened her.

Rowling earlier wrote on Friday night: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as a student, social activist, political activist and research activist' responded: "Don't worry you are next."

According to Deadline, Rowling publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, "Any chance of some support?" but Aziz's post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for attacking Rushdie's, Hadi Matar, as a "revolutionary Shia fighter".

Deadline further states that Rowling confirmed that the police are involved, telling followers: "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved in other threats)."

This latest threat to Rowling follows the attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo in New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech. Rushdie's agent revealed that the author is currently on a ventilator, but looks to be in danger of losing the use of an eye, has suffered nerve damage to his arm, and suffered harm to his liver.--IANS

aa/kvd

