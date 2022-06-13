Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola mix it up with ready-to-drink cocktail can

Jack and Coke fans will soon be able to sip the cocktail at home after and Jack Daniels whiskey maker Brown-Forman said they plan to offer it in a can.



The 'official' mix represents the latest push by big soft drink makers into alcohol, as boundaries blur and more people turn to pre-mixed, ready-to-drink .



Jack Daniels, which already sells a canned cola cocktail in many markets, and said in a statement that they will begin by selling their new drink in in late 2022.



Inc started selling alcoholic versions of Mountain Dew earlier this year, while energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp announced a deal to buy hard seltzer producer CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective in January.



Ready-to-drink products are expected to make up 8% of the broader alcohol market by 2025, up from 4% in 2020, research from industry tracker IWSR estimates, with the ready-to-drink category expected to grow about 15% a year until 2025.



already has a tie-up up with beer brewer Constellation Brands Inc to sell Fresca-branded ready-to-drink .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)