Jack Dorsey will be deposed in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk today

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter Inc., will be questioned under oath Tuesday in the social media company’s lawsuit against his longtime friend Elon Musk, according to court filings.
Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter’s chief executive officer last year, had been an energetic booster of Musk’s $44 billion bid for the company which Twitter is suing to enforce. While Dorsey was subpoenaed last month by Musk, he will be questioned by attorneys from both sides via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
Musk retreated from his offer in July, accusing the company of not complying with his contract with Twitter by providing information to assess how prevalent the bots are on the social media platform. Since then, dozens of people, banks and funds have been subpoenaed in the legal fight playing out in Delaware. The push to gather information and interview important figures in the deal comes ahead of an expedited schedule for the trial, slated to begin Oct. 17 and last five days.
