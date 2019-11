Billionaire Jack Ma’s is planning to raise about $1 billion for a fund that will invest in start-ups from Southeast Asia to India and help strengthen its foothold in fast-growing mobile internet markets, a source said.

The firm is looking to back more start-ups in those regions that focus on payments and online finance, the person said, confirming a DealStreet Asia report. V-P Ji Gang told attendees at a conference that his firm was looking to raise a fund, but didn’t specify the amount. declined to comment.