JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

President Xi Jinping's Beijing invite ignored by top Europe leaders
Business Standard

Janet Yellen touts 'friend-shoring' as fix for global supply chain

Yellen touted her "friend-shoring" concept as a way to reduce the vulnerabilities of a supply system badly strained over the past two years

Topics
Janet Yellen | US Treasury | US economy

Bloomberg 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on “trusted” US allies to strengthen trade relationships to shore up global supply chains disrupted by Covid, worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine and threatened longer term by a reliance on China. In her longest public address during a three-stop tour of East Asia, Yellen touted her “friend-shoring” concept as a way to reduce the vulnerabilities of a supply system badly strained over the past two years, and as a mechanism for reducing inflation in the US and elsewhere.
.

“Friend-shoring is about deepening relationships and diversifying our supply chains with a greater number of trusted partners to lower risks for our economy and theirs,” Yellen said, in a speech delivered at a research-and-development facility in Seoul run by conglomerate LG. “In so doing, we can help to insulate both American and Korean households from the price increases and disruptions caused by geopolitical and economic risks.”

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.