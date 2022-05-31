Japan carmakers output falls 21% in April, hit by China lockdowns

Eight Japanese carmakers' global production in April declined by a combined 21% from the same month a year ago, at 1.63 million vehicles, with output dragged lower by Covid-19 lockdowns in China, according to announcements released Monday.

had the biggest drop. Production declined versus the previous year for the second consecutive month as COVID-19 outbreaks continued to haunt China.

Procuring car parts became difficult as strict lockdowns were imposed in Shanghai and other cities.

Out of the eight manufacturers — Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru and Daihatsu — seven recorded drops in global auto production.

logged the largest YoY decline, at 54%, making 190,000 cars in April.

Mazda followed with a 50% decrease to 46,000 cars. Mitsubishi posted a 31% decrease to 53,000 cars. Toyota's production fell 9% to 692,000 vehicles.