Japan carmakers output falls 21% in April, hit by China lockdowns

-
ALSO READ
Hybrids to SUVs: Honda bets on new launches to regain footprint in India
Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29% at 312,621 units in February
Honda Cars reports 13% dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April
Honda Cars reports 26% jump in wholesales at 89,152 units for 2021
Honda Cars India wholesales dip 23% in Feb to 7,187 units
-
Eight Japanese carmakers' global production in April declined by a combined 21% from the same month a year ago, at 1.63 million vehicles, with output dragged lower by Covid-19 lockdowns in China, according to announcements released Monday.
Honda had the biggest drop. Production declined versus the previous year for the second consecutive month as COVID-19 outbreaks continued to haunt China.
Procuring car parts became difficult as strict lockdowns were imposed in Shanghai and other cities.
Out of the eight manufacturers — Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Mazda, Subaru and Daihatsu — seven recorded drops in global auto production.
Honda logged the largest YoY decline, at 54%, making 190,000 cars in April.
Mazda followed with a 50% decrease to 46,000 cars. Mitsubishi posted a 31% decrease to 53,000 cars. Toyota's production fell 9% to 692,000 vehicles.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU