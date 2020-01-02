Japan likely to speak with Lebanon via diplomatic route over Ghosn's escape

-
ALSO READ
Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn fined $16 million for failing to disclose pay
Renault Nissan offers 8.33% bonus to employees, Union not pleased
Renault Nissan offers 8.33% bonus to employees, union disagrees
Nissan Datsun and Sunny to drive exports for Renault-Nissan's Chennai plant
Lost in legacy: The rise and slide of Nissan Motor's 'low-priced' Datsun
-
Japan is expected to speak with Lebanon through diplomatic channels about Carlos Ghosn fleeing Tokyo for the West Asian country. The comment on Wednesday would mark some of the earliest indications about how Tokyo plans to respond after the former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA snuck out Japan where he was awaiting trial. Lebanon, where Ghosn grew up and holds citizenship, doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan and it’s not clear what Japan will pursue in its diplomatic negotiations. The former industry heavyweight also has French and Brazilian citizenship.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU