JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

The great escape to Lebanon: How Carlos Ghosn pulled of a Harry Houdini
Business Standard

Japan likely to speak with Lebanon via diplomatic route over Ghosn's escape

The former industry heavyweight also has French and Brazilian citizenship.

Bloomberg 

Carlos Ghosn, among the most prominent auto-industry leaders globally and CEO of Renault SA, was detained over a suspected breach of Japanese financial law
Carlos Ghosn, among the most prominent auto-industry leaders globally and CEO of Renault SA, was detained over a suspected breach of Japanese financial law

Japan is expected to speak with Lebanon through diplomatic channels about Carlos Ghosn fleeing Tokyo for the West Asian country. The comment on Wednesday would mark some of the earliest indications about how Tokyo plans to respond after the former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA snuck out Japan where he was awaiting trial. Lebanon, where Ghosn grew up and holds citizenship, doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan and it’s not clear what Japan will pursue in its diplomatic negotiations. The former industry heavyweight also has French and Brazilian citizenship.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 00:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU